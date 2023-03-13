Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $41.39 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 1.57% of Kemper worth $41,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $55.55 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

