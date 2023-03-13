Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $497.42 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,106 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.0% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $497,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 766,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $387,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64,491 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UNH opened at $463.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.22 and a 200 day moving average of $512.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $432.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

