Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 5,626 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $85,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

BR stock opened at $135.46 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Stories

