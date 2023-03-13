Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 9,844 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.40% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $310,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $234.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $289.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

