Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $13.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

AGM traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,898. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $149.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several analysts have issued reports on AGM shares. StockNews.com lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sidoti downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

In related news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824 shares in the company, valued at $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.