FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $210.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $198.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.71. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $122,633,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,239,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

