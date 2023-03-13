FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $198.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.71. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $122,633,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,239,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.