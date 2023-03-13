Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $315.56 million and $205.53 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00068748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000867 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.