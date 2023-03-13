Financial Review: Babylon (BBLN) and The Competition

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Babylon to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Babylon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Babylon Competitors 8 146 292 0 2.64

Babylon presently has a consensus target price of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 512.97%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 39.42%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.33 Babylon Competitors $1.47 billion -$91.84 million -7.67

This table compares Babylon and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Babylon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s competitors have a beta of 1.54, suggesting that their average share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% -4,635.83% -78.38% Babylon Competitors -118.87% -448.95% -28.54%

Summary

Babylon competitors beat Babylon on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

