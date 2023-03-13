First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Short Interest Update

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) stock remained flat at $40.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. First Bancshares Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $46.03.

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Ohio) operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services and property management. It offers personal, business, online, and mobile banking. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, OH.

