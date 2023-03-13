First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Short Interest Update

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Stock Performance
Shares of First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) stock remained flat at $40.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. First Bancshares Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $46.03.
First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Company Profile
