First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.56 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

