First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $610.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $591.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

