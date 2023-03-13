First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,759 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 5.6% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $39,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $145.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

