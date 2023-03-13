First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. TIAA FSB raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,238,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,403 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 331,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,290,000 after purchasing an additional 110,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,106,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,254 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NULV stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.
