First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $288.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $294.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

