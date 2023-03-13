First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $325.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

