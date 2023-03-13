First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 750.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $263.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.