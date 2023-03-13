First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $286.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.71 and a 200-day moving average of $392.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.