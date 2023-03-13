First Business Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 107.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $95.43 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $203.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average is $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

