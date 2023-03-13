First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST opened at $468.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.