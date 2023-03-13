First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$30.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Joseph boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.10.

FM stock opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The stock has a market cap of C$18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

