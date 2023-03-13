First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.58.

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:FRC opened at $81.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

