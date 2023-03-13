First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $220.00 at Citigroup

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $75.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.38.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 1.2 %

First Solar stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.32. 1,451,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.11. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.