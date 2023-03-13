First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.90

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 250261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 5.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a market cap of $982.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.