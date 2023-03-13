First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 36.7% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 648,700 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

CIBR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 536,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.