FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 2.2 %

FE stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. 2,370,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.