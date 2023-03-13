FlatQube (QUBE) Price Reaches $2.13 on Top Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00008756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $31,720.10 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.20297904 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,964.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

