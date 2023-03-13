Flow (FLOW) Market Capitalization Hits $1.03 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. Flow has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $70.33 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00419874 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,882.35 or 0.28368768 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.