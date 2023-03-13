Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
FHTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,545. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $217.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.15.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
