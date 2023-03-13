Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

FHTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,545. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $217.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 53,266 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

