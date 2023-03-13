Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wedbush

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FHTX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.14. 10,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,572. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 777,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 538,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,770.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 544,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 515,796 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7,130.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,433,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after buying an additional 238,012 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Stories

