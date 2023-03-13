Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) Declares GBX 2.36 Dividend

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.36 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fonix Mobile Stock Down 5.8 %

LON:FNX traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 201.50 ($2.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,801. The company has a market cap of £201.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,675.00 and a beta of 0.86. Fonix Mobile has a one year low of GBX 127.96 ($1.54) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($2.95). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Fonix Mobile

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

