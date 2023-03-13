Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) Declares GBX 2.36 Dividend

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.36 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fonix Mobile Stock Down 5.8 %
LON:FNX traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 201.50 ($2.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,801. The company has a market cap of £201.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,675.00 and a beta of 0.86. Fonix Mobile has a one year low of GBX 127.96 ($1.54) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($2.95). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
About Fonix Mobile
See Also
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fonix Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonix Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.