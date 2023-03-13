Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.46

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.46 and last traded at $65.46, with a volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.
Separately, TheStreet cut Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.07.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
