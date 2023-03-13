Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.46

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.46 and last traded at $65.46, with a volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 4th quarter worth $952,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.