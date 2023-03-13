Forterra (LON:FORT) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, February 20th.
Forterra Stock Performance
Shares of FORT stock opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £439.43 million, a PE ratio of 838.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.01. Forterra has a one year low of GBX 182.60 ($2.20) and a one year high of GBX 301 ($3.62).
Forterra Increases Dividend
About Forterra
Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.
