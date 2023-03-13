Franchise Capital Ltd Invests $6.11 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.7% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $114.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.