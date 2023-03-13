Frank Slootman Sells 1,701 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $6.27 on Monday, hitting $137.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,534,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,562. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $246.52.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.