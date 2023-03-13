Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 203,385 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,385 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $129,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $221.18 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $172.78 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

