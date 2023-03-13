Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 5,068 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 2.28% of Wingstop worth $85,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,368,000 after buying an additional 478,338 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WING. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $164.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average of $147.86. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Read More

