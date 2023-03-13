Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,976 shares during the period. Shockwave Medical makes up 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $161,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 647.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2,286.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 232,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.22.

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,401.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,401.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $186.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.06. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

