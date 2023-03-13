Fred Alger Management LLC Has $152.89 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.37% of MercadoLibre worth $152,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,159.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,108.16 and its 200-day moving average is $966.50. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

