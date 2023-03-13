Fred Alger Management LLC Has $76.12 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340,383 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $76,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $299.73 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 184.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.65.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

