Fred Alger Management LLC Has $89.98 Million Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,642,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PROS worth $89,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 569,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 9.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 1.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 35.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 515,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 134,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRO opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $35.12.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

