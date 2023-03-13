Fred Alger Management LLC Has $93.75 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183,947 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Signature Bank worth $93,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $222,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 50.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 18.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $65.89 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $328.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $137.58.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.