Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. Natera accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Natera worth $384,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natera by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,955,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 40.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,784,000 after buying an additional 655,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 4.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,209,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,811,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $54.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $521,099.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,648,357. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

