Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 6,709 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 1.4% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of TransDigm Group worth $269,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $706.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $713.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $772.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.15.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,578,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock worth $208,403,127. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

