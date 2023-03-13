Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 133,541 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,541 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.14% of S&P Global worth $143,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,995,000 after purchasing an additional 310,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,665,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,566,000 after purchasing an additional 435,668 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

SPGI opened at $325.33 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.87 and a 200-day moving average of $342.31. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

