Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,460 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings accounts for 0.9% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 3.01% of RBC Bearings worth $180,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RBC Bearings by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,880,000 after purchasing an additional 296,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $7,657,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter.

ROLL opened at $212.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.97.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

