Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSNUY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.5 %

FSNUY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.33. 31,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.10.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

