Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Down 1.6 %

Frontline stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. Frontline has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Frontline will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Frontline by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,074 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth about $8,077,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 601.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,020,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 875,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.