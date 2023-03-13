FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 281.3% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.75. 38,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,220. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.04.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

