FTX Token Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $377.13 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00004725 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00417263 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.93 or 0.28210244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.