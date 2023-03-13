Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €37.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($38.83) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at €30.20 ($32.13) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($39.79) and a one year high of €44.80 ($47.66). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.16.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

